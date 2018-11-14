Companies

Samsung Biologics overstated value of affiliate Samsung Bioepis before IPO, watchdog says

As a result, Samsung Group’s biotechnology unit is facing a potential criminal investigation and delisting

14 November 2018 - 16:57 Heejin Kim and Shinhye Kang
Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Jay Y Lee. Picture: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON
Vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Jay Y Lee. Picture: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON

Seoul — Samsung Group’s biotechnology unit is facing a potential criminal investigation and delisting after South Korea’s financial regulator said that the company “intentionally” violated accounting rules surrounding an initial public offering (IPO).

A securities panel of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) said Samsung Biologics deliberately overstated the value of affiliate Samsung Bioepis ahead of its IPO in 2016, which raised about $2bn. The regulator fined Samsung Biologics eight-billion won ($7m) and recommended the company dismiss its CEO.

FSC vice-chair Kim Yong-beom said in briefing that it would ask prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation into the accounting violations while stock trading of Samsung Biologics would be halted. The company will also be under review for delisting. Kim said no companies had been delisted on accounting issues in South Korea to date.

Latest scandal

The scandal is the latest involving a Samsung Group unit, after Jay Y Lee, vice-chair of Samsung Electronics, was jailed for bribery and released earlier this year. The case threatens to be another potential black eye for the country’s biggest chaebol and may resurrect calls for better corporate governance.

Samsung Biologics, in an e-mail statement, expressed regret over the financial regulator’s ruling, saying it was confident that the company didn’t violate accounting standards. Samsung Biologics said it would file an administrative lawsuit against the decision.

“I don’t think this issue will end in the short term,’ said Park Sung-shin, fund manager at KTB Asset Management in Seoul. “The issue will be sent to prosecutors, and there is uncertainty whether it will have an impact on the succession issue of Samsung Group.”

Samsung Biologics may also see headaches with its earnings.

“The possibility of delisting is extremely low,” said Han Byung-hwa, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. “But uncertainties will remain because of some issues such as possible revisions of its financial reports.”

Lost value

The company has lost $10bn in market value since it disclosed in May that its accounts were being audited. On Wednesday, its market cap was at $19.5 billion as its shares rose 6.7% before announcement was made.

The country’s financial watchdog began auditing Samsung Biologics last year after several lawmakers and a civic group accused the company of improperly changing its Bioepis unit to an affiliate status, a move that they said inflated the company’s value ahead of the IPO. Critics also accused Samsung Group of orchestrating the accounting change to benefit the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, which bolstered Samsung heir Lee’s succession plans.

Samsung Biologics has said its financial books were verified by outside accounting firms and fully reflected accounting standards in 2015. The company said it had no reason to “intentionally” manipulate the financial numbers. Samsung Biologics also said its accounting treatment could not have had any impact on the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries as it was completed before the accounting change.

Bloomberg

Samsung targets 10% a year Africa revenue rise in 10 years

The South Korean company will concentrate on key markets including SA, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal
Companies
23 days ago

Samsung back in favour as Moon prepares meeting with Kim Jong-un

President Moon Jae-in is finding his political fortunes tied to South Korea’s biggest conglomerate amid a sputtering economy
World
1 month ago

Samsung sets aside $160bn to boost memory chip production and AI research

The company posted a record profit in 2017 and continues to lead the world in smartphone sales and supply screens for Apple’s iPhone X
Companies
3 months ago

Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong’s release from jail may see new jobs and more investment

Despite anger at the leniency by many, the Samsung heir’s release after being jailed for bribery lifts hopes for new investment that could ...
Companies
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MTN to offer entry-level smartphones costing $20
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Municipal debt to Eskom balloons to R17bn
Companies / Energy
3.
Nigeria said to be cutting $8.1bn demanded from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Telkom could unbundle property assets worth about ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Discovery’s highly anticipated bank to be ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Samsung targets 10% a year Africa revenue rise in 10 years
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Fewer smartphones sold is one reason for Samsung’s lower-than-expected profit
Companies

Samsung unit in DRC cobalt talks
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.