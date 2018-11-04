Warren Buffett shows huge appetite for stocks, including his own

Buffett, 88, has been facing a conundrum. He has long preferred to use Berkshire’s cash to hunt for large deals or snap up stocks in companies such as Apple and Coca-Cola. While it is still a goal to have “one or more huge acquisitions”, he has bemoaned that prices for many businesses have reached “all-time highs”.

That has left him struggling to put to work a cash pile that has topped $100bn in the past five quarters.

“Berkshire was a go-to entity” for deals in many years, Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said. “But now there’s a lot of competition in the M& A marketplace.”

Too much cash is a high-class problem, and one made possible by well-performing operations across the conglomerate’s swathe of energy, railroad and retail businesses. A rebound in the company’s insurance unit led to operating profit doubling to $6.88bn in the third quarter.

But sitting on such a large stack of cash has led to pressure from investors to use it or give it back to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

“If this were any company that he owned, he wouldn’t be able to understand why they aren’t buying a ton of stock back,” Bill Smead, whose Smead Capital Management oversees $2.2bn including Berkshire shares, said.

Berkshire’s board acknowledged that pressure in July with a loosened repurchase policy, allowing Buffett and vice-chair Charlie Munger to buy back stock whenever they felt the shares were below intrinsic value. The previous policy limited them to purchasing stock only when the price was below a 20% premium to book value.

Buffett repurchased $1.2bn from the estate of a long-time shareholder in 2012, but he has detailed to shareholders how he prefers to find other uses for that money unless prices make sense. During his annual meeting in May, Buffett said he would prefer share buybacks to a special dividend.

Now, the worst month for US stocks in seven years has made several of his favorite companies significantly cheaper. Shares of Apple, Berkshire’s top holding, have dropped 8.1% since the end of September, while Bank of America has slumped 5.3% in that time period.

Fear in the market “creates prices that make me want to shovel out the money as fast as I can”, Buffett said in August in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s David Westin. “But we’ve been shovelling out money anyway.”

He was able to chip away slightly at his cash pile during the third quarter, whittling it to about $104bn from $111bn at the end of June.

Despite prices that have thwarted any major deals, Buffett has found stocks he likes. He purchased $12.6bn of equity securities on a net basis during the third quarter, the most in more than four years. A regulatory filing indicated Berkshire added billions to its stake in Bank of America in the third quarter, continuing a trend from the second quarter of adding to positions in financial stocks.

The market declines have also left Berkshire’s shares below the price where Buffett bought them back, leading some investors to think he could dwarf the third quarter’s total in the final three months of the year — despite his feelings on buybacks.

“It’s close to one of the last things he wants to be doing,” said Steven Check, president of Check Capital Management, which oversees $1.5bn including investments in Berkshire. “He’s avoided it pretty well for 50-plus years.”

Bloomberg