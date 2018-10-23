Companies

Xerox’s activist-backed bosses put returns first

23 October 2018 - 20:45
Xerox Square is seen in Rochester, New York. Picture: REUTERS
Xerox Square is seen in Rochester, New York. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Xerox   fell short on revenue but beat estimates for profit on the back of cost-cutting in its first full quarter under new management backed by activist investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

The US photocopier, which is facing a long-running decline in its core business, reported net profit that roughly halved and said revenue fell 5.8% year-on-year to $2.35bn in the third quarter ended September 30, below an average analyst estimate of $2.42bn.

Operating cash flow for the quarter, however, rose and the company increased its 2018 share repurchase target to $700m from $500m  and forecast for full-year free cash flow to between $900m and $1bn.

“Clearly, our priority to drive revenue requires the most effort,” CEO  John Visentin, who worked as a consultant to Icahn in the proxy fight, said on a call with analysts.

“We are putting in place actions to sustainably improve our revenue performance. These start with building a more simplified, agile organisational structures and include further expanding our channel presence,” he said.

Xerox has struggled with falling demand for office printing equipment as the popularity of smartphones reduced the need to print, and the company agreed in January to a $6.1bn merger with Fuji Xerox, its 56-year-old joint venture with Fujifilm.

But the complex deal ran into strong opposition from Icahn and Deason and in May the photocopier pioneer scrapped the merger and handed management control to the activist investors.

Shares of the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company that have fallen about 9% this year so far, rose marginally in early trading on Tuesday.

Fujifilm, which was to take a majority stake in the combined company as part of the deal, has sued Xerox, winning an appeal last week giving the Japanese company leverage to bring Xerox management back to the negotiating table.

“We don’t believe (the appeals court’s ruling) means very much for Xerox, because Xerox terminated that transaction for reasons unrelated to the injunctions,” said Visentin.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $89m, or 34c  per share, in the third-quarter ended September 30, from $179m, or 68c per share, a year earlier, hurt by higher taxes.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 85c  per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 78c, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters

PayPal backs emerging markets lender Tala

Tala lends to individuals in Kenya, Tanzania, the Philippines and Mexico through its smartphone app
Companies
1 day ago

German industry cries foul over US armtwist

Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with General Electric after US officials warned that a deal with Siemens put US-Iraqi relations at risk
Companies
1 day ago

SoftBank wrestles with moral issues dogging Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia is the biggest investor in SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund
Companies
1 day ago

Investec bets on education crisis and sets eyes on health care

Money manager aims to benefit from growing demand for private schools as public system deteriorates
Companies
1 day ago

Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring

Desultory results from the direct retailer were upstaged by founder Michael van Straaten's plan to buy out minorities
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
‘Old boys club’ draws Truworths investors’ ire
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Calgro lining up cheaper $25m loan
Companies / Property
3.
Investec bets on education crisis and sets eyes ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
PIC and Pelo to buy majority stake in Karan Beef
Companies
5.
Verimark’s Michael van Straaten in new bid to go ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Xerox ends Fujifilm merger and parts ways with CEO — again — in battle with ...
Companies

Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason redouble efforts to shake up Xerox
Companies

Fresh twist in Xerox-Fujifilm feud: management gets to stay
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.