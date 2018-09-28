Companies

HOUSE SHARING

Airbnb’s China rival in talks to raise funds

28 September 2018 - 05:05 David Ramli and Lulu Yilun Chen
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Beijing/Hong Kong — One of Airbnb’s biggest Chinese rivals is in talks with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund and other investors for more than $200m in new funding to take on the US home sharing giant, according to people familiar with the deal.

Beijing-based Xiaozhu.com, said to have been a potential acquisition target for Airbnb in 2016, lets users rent and host homes and apartments across the country.

It is now targeting a valuation greater than the $1bn it hit in November 2017, but talks are still under way, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

Singapore’s GIC is considering an investment in a round that is already oversubscribed, they said.

The deal comes on the heels of a $1bn infusion for India’s Oyo Hotels, much of which will bankroll an expansion in China. The country’s home-stay market is surging thanks to middle-class consumers seeking novel accommodation and ample capital provided by its biggest technology giants.

Alibaba partner

Xiaozhu has partnered with e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding while Tencent Holdings and Ctrip.com International back its biggest homegrown rival, Tujia.com.

Both Chinese players represent formidable competition for Oyo and Airbnb, which is banking on the country generating much of its future growth.

Airbnb is marketing China as a destination by touting unique local experiences, while also trying to get local travellers to use its service abroad.

Setbacks in Japan, Hong Kong and other markets have increased the need to make its business work in the mainland, where it has built a local engineering team and abided by controversial laws that mandate storing data in-country.

Chinese listings on Airbnb have grown more than 125% in the past year and the number of Chinese guests doubled in 2017, the company said in July.

Xiaozhu also offers services that help homeowners improve the look and feel of property for would-be renters.

Bloomberg

Tourism council calls for Airbnb regulation

The disruptive letting firm, which offers cheaper accommodation, faces a backlash in several countries including SA, after its rapid growth
Companies
3 days ago

Rentals in Mother City are holding up

Property owners renting on a short-term basis are achieving above-inflation growth, says Andrew Golding
Companies
15 days ago

Airbnb to sue New York City over law that collects hosts’ data

The city is struggling to enforce regulations around short-term rentals, which it says pushes up rental prices, while Airbnb says the law is ...
Companies
1 month ago

EU puts Airbnb on notice for breaching rules on pricing and transparency

The online booking platform’s terms and conditions must be fairer and more understandable to consumers
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Asisa will not back BEE targets for assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec rides out Viceroy storm with impressive ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shareholders a step closer to suing Steinhoff in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.