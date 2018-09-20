Drawn-out battle for control of Sky may end in rare auction to decide its fate

London — The drawn-out battle for control of Sky Plc is likely to be settled in an abbreviated auction starting on Saturday, in a showdown to seal the fate of Europe’s biggest satellite broadcaster.

An auction lasting as little as one day has emerged as the favoured structure to end the £26bn ($34bn) contest for the UK pay-TV company in talks between Britain’s Takeover Panel, Sky and the two bidders, 21st Century Fox and Comcast Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Takeover Panel’s standard procedures for an auction involve a five-day process.

Details have yet to be finalised and they are still discussing whether to work with sealed or open bids, or a mix of the two, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The Takeover Panel is expected to announce the auction process as soon as Wednesday, one of the people said.

Sky investors would then have until October 6 to decide which of the offers they want to tender their shares to.

Major takeover skirmish

An auction is a rarely used process to settle a major takeover skirmish in the UK, but will become necessary if neither Fox nor Comcast submit a "best and final" offer for Sky by a September 22 deadline.

Representatives for Sky, Comcast, Fox and the Takeover Panel declined to comment.

The tussle for Sky is the final leg of a fight between Comcast and Walt Disney for the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. Disney has already beaten off Comcast to secure most of Murdoch’s Fox entertainment assets for $71bn, including its 39% stake in Sky. This means Disney will get control of Sky if Fox’s bid prevails.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts is still determined to land Sky.

At stake are the London-based broadcaster’s 23-million customers in five European countries and a rare opportunity for Comcast or Disney to diversify out of the US and reach more consumers directly.

Sky also has a suite of sought-after TV content to lure and retain subscribers, such as the UK rights to Premier League soccer.

Britain’s top pay-TV company has been in play since December 2016, when Fox offered to buy out Sky’s other shareholders.

Comcast joined the battle in February, and currently has the highest offer on the table at £14.75 per share. Fox’s latest offer stands at £14 per share.

Sky shareholders have been preparing for a potential auction over the summer after both Comcast and Fox filed their formal offers, starting a clock set by UK regulators.

The battle has sent Sky shares surging 55% this year.

The shares traded up 0.5% at £15.73 at 12.17am in London.

Bloomberg