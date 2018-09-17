Impairments and losses at closed operations push Petra deeply into the red

Petra Diamonds reported a messy set of full-year numbers, with impairments and losses at discontinued operations pushing the company into a deep loss as CEO Johan Dippenaar prepares to leave the London-listed miner.

Petra, which has mines in SA and one in Tanzania, reported a net loss of $203m for the year to end-June compared with a $21m profit the previous year.

Revenue was 25% higher at $495m and mining profit was up by a third to $195m.

Petra recorded impairments in excess of $150m against its Koornfontein mine and its KEM joint venture in Kimberley, which it is leaving.

Output for the year, excluding KEM, was 19% higher at 3.8-million carats. Including the KEM joint venture, production was up 15% to 4.6-million carats.