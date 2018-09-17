Impairments and losses at closed operations push Petra deeply into the red
Chair Adonis Pouroulis says the diamond company is in position to reap the benefits as its expansion plans enter the final stage
Petra Diamonds reported a messy set of full-year numbers, with impairments and losses at discontinued operations pushing the company into a deep loss as CEO Johan Dippenaar prepares to leave the London-listed miner.
Petra, which has mines in SA and one in Tanzania, reported a net loss of $203m for the year to end-June compared with a $21m profit the previous year.
Revenue was 25% higher at $495m and mining profit was up by a third to $195m.
Petra recorded impairments in excess of $150m against its Koornfontein mine and its KEM joint venture in Kimberley, which it is leaving.
Output for the year, excluding KEM, was 19% higher at 3.8-million carats. Including the KEM joint venture, production was up 15% to 4.6-million carats.
During the year, Petra conducted a $170m rights issue of which it spent $107m repaying debt in SA.
Petra chair Adonis Pouroulis said Dippenaar had overseen the growth of the company to 4.6-million carats from just 175,000 carats 12 years ago, with the group snapping up diamond mines in SA as De Beers sold them as well as the Williamson mine in Tanzania. It has since invested heavily in its largest mines.
"As Petra now approaches the final stage of its expansion plans, it is positioned to reap the benefits and, in line with the nomination committee’s succession plan, a successor for the CEO position will be appointed in due course," said Pouroulis.
"Johan will continue in the role of CEO until this time and will work closely with the board to ensure an efficient handover," he said.
