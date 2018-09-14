Companies

WATCH: Stephen Saad on the Lactalis deal

14 September 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Aspen agreed to sell its infant formula unit to French dairy group Lactalis. The almost R13bn deal will be used to buy out its joint venture partners in New Zealand and China, as well as to reduce gearing.

The pharmaceutical company made the announcement when it released its annual results.  

CEO Stephen Saad spoke to Business Day TV about what the deal means for the group.

