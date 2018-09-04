News Leader
WATCH: Why Sun International’s investors are not so lucky
04 September 2018 - 09:34
Sun International‘s investors have lost out on yet another dividend payout.
The hotel group also reported a 46% decline in interim diluted adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) as subdued growth in SA and Chile weighed on the group’s profit.
CEO Anthony Leeming spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results and provided some of the detail behind the numbers.
