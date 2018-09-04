Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why Bidvest is battling at home

04 September 2018 - 09:18 Business Day TV
Lindsay Ralphs. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Trading, distribution and services group Bidvest reported its full-year results on Monday.

Revenue was up 8.4%, trading profit up 8% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in 11% stronger, driven largely by cost-cutting measures. The company has declared a dividend of just more than R3, an increase of 14%.  

In the domestic market, the group has highlighted concerns over the government's ability to drive infrastructure spend, while internationally it seeks to expand in niche areas of services and commercial products.

Bidvest CEO Lindsay Ralphs spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results.

