Facebook rolls out Watch video as people move away from traditional TV

29 August 2018 - 13:09 Agency Staff
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display. File Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Paris — Facebook said on Wednesday that it is rolling out its Watch video service globally, which has already been available in the US for more than a year.

"We designed the product not just [for] a mindless consumption but to get people engaged," said Fidji Simo, Facebook’s vice-president for video.

Facebook launched Watch amid a shift in video viewing habits away from traditional television to online platforms, including Netflix and Hulu, and with more people watching both professional and user content on services such as YouTube.

Facebook has been ramping up its video offerings with original shows and, this week, announced new formats including interactive game shows, quizzes and polls. The announcement comes two weeks after Facebook revealed it will broadcast Spanish top flight division football matches for free in the Indian sub-continent, and Champions League matches in Latin America.

"Content that we fund are a very small part of the contents available on Watch," said Simo. Facebook is hoping instead that videos made by users themselves are what will keep people watching.

Simo said Facebook had spent a lot of time developing tools so creators of videos can integrate ads themselves. "We remain confident that monetisation will help creation."

AFP

Investor backs Facebook response to privacy fears

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was hauled before US Congress in April to explain how data belonging to 87-million users was shared
11 hours ago

Myanmar army chief banned from Facebook after UN genocide report

The social media site has been criticised for becoming a ‘beast’ in the country by allowing the army to use it to spread hate speech against Rohingya ...
2 days ago

WhatsApp under pressure for not complying with India’s regulations

The Facebook company does not have a grievance offer, nor does it have servers in India, both mandated by India’s IT Act
1 day ago

