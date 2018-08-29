China’s Didi vows to put safety first

China’s dominant ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology said on Tuesday that it would prioritise safety over growth as a measure of success after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her Didi driver last week.

The case sparked outrage on social media and concerns over safety issues in the fast-growing ride-hailing sector in China, prompting Didi to say it would suspend its Hitch service indefinitely until it comes up with a safety mechanism acceptable to its users.

"The tragedy reminded us we have walked this path without enough respect or humility," Didi founder Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu said.

"We see clearly this is because our vanity overtook our original belief. We raced non-stop, riding on the force of breathless expansion and capital, through these few years; but this has no meaning in such a tragic loss of life."

The company said it would now prioritise safety as the single most important performance indicator, and shift the organisation and its resources towards building strong safety and customer service systems.

Didi will make upgrades to safety products such as its SOS button and itinerary share function, and plans to work closely with China’s law enforcement agencies to, among other things, set up a system to allow its passengers to call the police during any threats of danger, it said.

Founded in 2012, Didi has through rapid expansion and a series of mergers become the world’s largest ride-sharing firm by rides, making 30 million trips a day.

Online Outrage

The killing of the 20-year-old who rode in the Didi vehicle on Friday in the eastern city of Wenzhou was the second such incident since May.

It triggered widespread online criticism and prompted Chinese regulators to announce they would tighten oversight of its transport industry.

Chinese media reported on Tuesday that Didi had met with regulators in at least 10 Chinese cities — including Chongqing, Guangzhou and Tianjin — and in some meetings was told that its local operating licence could be taken away if it did not improve passenger safety and dismiss unqualified drivers.