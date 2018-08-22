Italtile reports 40% growth in turnover after new acquisitions

Italtile’s R3.61bn acquisition of manufacturer Ceramic Industries boosted its turnover 40% in the year to end-June.

But the retailer said on Tuesday that the figure of R8.7bn was slightly below management’s expectations.

Trading profit increased 43% to R1.5bn, with the group reporting improved profitability and a cash position that justified a special dividend of 30c per share, the company said in a statement after markets closed.

The tile retailer and manufacturer declared an ordinary dividend of 38c, up 27% from the prior period, maintaining that it was making progress in integrating tile designer and manufacturer Ceramic into its retail chain.

Headline earnings per share rose 12c to 85.1c on an adjusted basis, while system-wide turnover grew 2% and manufacturing sales 10.6%. Italtile defines system-wide turnover as the aggregate of the group’s consolidated turnover.

"In line with management’s expectations, improvements made to the business in the first half of the review period gained momentum, resulting in a stronger performance in the second half," Italtile said.

"In summary, while turnover growth reported for the period failed to meet management’s expectations, pleasing progress was made in improving profitability and stabilising margins," the statement read.

Italtile’s acquisition of Ceramic took effect on October 2, with the company issuing about 151-million shares to up its stake in the manufacturer to 95.47%. This represented a 25.35% increase in its issued share capital.

Prior to this acquisition, Italtile and Ceramic had both held a 36.6% stake in Ezee tile, bringing the group’s effective interest up to 71.54%.

The retailer said that given subdued economic prospects in SA, management’s focus in the current period would be on, among other things, intensified control of inventory and supply chain management.

At 10.41am, Italtile’s share price had risen 0.15% to R13.50, representing an 8.1% drop so far in 2018.