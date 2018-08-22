Australia’s TPG soars 20% on prospect of Vodafone tie-up

Sydney — Australia’s TPG Telecom is looking into a merger deal with rival Vodafone, a move that could provide a faster and cheaper entry into the mobile network market while tempering competition in the cut-throat industry.

The news sent TPG’s shares soaring 20% to a near-two-year high, their best daily gain since 2009.

TPG and Vodafone’s local venture said in separate statements they had engaged in "exploratory" talks, while offering no details including whether a deal would represent a takeover by either party.

"There is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be," TPG said, while Vodafone — the parent of JSE-listed Vodacom — called the talks "nonbinding".

But the news was enough for investors to envisage a significant reshaping of TPG’s current strategy of entering the Australian mobile market by spending billions of dollars to roll out its own network infrastructure.