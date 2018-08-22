Australia’s TPG soars 20% on prospect of Vodafone tie-up
Rival Telstra also benefited from news that Vodafone’s Australian venture and TPG had held talks
Sydney — Australia’s TPG Telecom is looking into a merger deal with rival Vodafone, a move that could provide a faster and cheaper entry into the mobile network market while tempering competition in the cut-throat industry.
The news sent TPG’s shares soaring 20% to a near-two-year high, their best daily gain since 2009.
TPG and Vodafone’s local venture said in separate statements they had engaged in "exploratory" talks, while offering no details including whether a deal would represent a takeover by either party.
"There is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be," TPG said, while Vodafone — the parent of JSE-listed Vodacom — called the talks "nonbinding".
But the news was enough for investors to envisage a significant reshaping of TPG’s current strategy of entering the Australian mobile market by spending billions of dollars to roll out its own network infrastructure.
"The reason the market reacted positively is they see that TPG doesn’t have to spend an enormous amount of money in building a network; they can just utilise the Vodafone network," said telecommunications analyst Paul Budde, who runs his own consultancy.
Shares in tightly held Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia), which owns half of Vodafone Australia, jumped 50% to a three-year high even as the broader market edged 0.3% lower.
Budde said a deal could give Vodafone access to new customers, while rivals such as Telstra and Optus "will feel relieved" since a combination would spare them extra competition.
"It looks to me that the entry of TPG in the market will now be significantly less aggressive than if they would have done it on their own," he said.
TPG’s announcement last April that it had paid A$1.3bn to buy a mobile spectrum and that it planned to build a network sent shockwaves through an industry already under huge margin pressure.
Telstra shares, which plunged at that time, had their best day in 18 years on Wednesday, leaping 7% to hit their highest since May.
Reuters
