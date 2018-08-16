City Lodge feels the pinch from sluggish economic environment
In SA, where City Lodge has 54 hotels, occupancies fell to 61% from 63% due to low business and consumer confidence
City Lodge is feeling the effects of SA’s sluggish economy, which played out in a drop in its average occupancy rate, weighing on profits for the year.
The hotel operator said in a statement on Thursday that occupancies across its operations dropped to 59% in the year to June, from 63% previously, with many companies cutting back on business travel.
The decline in occupancies led to a 1% drop in group revenue to R1.5bn, leaving net profit down 5% to R279.43m. Normalised headline earnings per share dropped 9% to R7.61.
In SA, where City Lodge has 54 hotels, it said its occupancies fell to 61% from 63% due to low business and consumer confidence, a situation worsened by policy uncertainty over the expropriation of land without compensation.
City Lodge said occupancies in Botswana were in line with those of the previous year.
In Kenya, occupancies dropped due to the re-run of the country’s elections and an overhang of hotel accommodation in Nairobi following the introduction of new supply.
"It is unlikely that there will be a meaningful change in sentiment until after the country has held its general election, which is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2019," CEO Andrew Widegger said, referring to conditions in SA.
"The outlook for our hotels located outside of SA has shown encouraging signs of improvement and the group will benefit from the opening of new hotels."
City Lodge expects to open new hotels in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Maputo, Mozambique by the end of October as part of its targeted African-expansion strategy.
In SA, the upgrade of the City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, while construction is under way on the development of the 154-room Town Lodge Umhlanga Ridge, and final approvals are awaited for the development of the 90-room Road Lodge in Polokwane.
Once all these hotels are fully operational, the group will offer 7,991 rooms at 63 hotels in six countries in East and Southern Africa.
The company declared a final dividend of R2.01 per share, which was down 12% on last year, bringing the total for the year to R4.54, 9% lower than in 2017.
At 4.19pm the company’s share price on the JSE was down 4.47% to R139.99.
