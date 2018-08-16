City Lodge feels the pinch from sluggish economic environment

City Lodge is feeling the effects of SA’s sluggish economy, which played out in a drop in its average occupancy rate, weighing on profits for the year.

The hotel operator said in a statement on Thursday that occupancies across its operations dropped to 59% in the year to June, from 63% previously, with many companies cutting back on business travel.

The decline in occupancies led to a 1% drop in group revenue to R1.5bn, leaving net profit down 5% to R279.43m. Normalised headline earnings per share dropped 9% to R7.61.

In SA, where City Lodge has 54 hotels, it said its occupancies fell to 61% from 63% due to low business and consumer confidence, a situation worsened by policy uncertainty over the expropriation of land without compensation.

City Lodge said occupancies in Botswana were in line with those of the previous year.

In Kenya, occupancies dropped due to the re-run of the country’s elections and an overhang of hotel accommodation in Nairobi following the introduction of new supply.

"It is unlikely that there will be a meaningful change in sentiment until after the country has held its general election, which is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2019," CEO Andrew Widegger said, referring to conditions in SA.

"The outlook for our hotels located outside of SA has shown encouraging signs of improvement and the group will benefit from the opening of new hotels."