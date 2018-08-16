Carlsberg raises profit outlook on higher demand for pricey beer in China and Russia

Copenhagen — Danish brewer Carlsberg raised its full-year profit outlook on Thursday, after second-quarter sales beat forecasts on growing demand for its expensive beers in China and strong sales in Russia during the World Cup.

Carlsberg, the world’s third-largest brewer behind Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken, turned more positive on its 2018 outlook after a successful strategy to focus more on premium beers, especially in China, in the first half of the year.

The company now expects operating profit to grow by high-single-digits in percentage terms in 2018. It had previously forecast growth in mid-single-digits.

Shares in Carlsberg were trading about 4% higher, outperforming a 1.2% rise in Denmark’s benchmark index.