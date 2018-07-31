News Leader
WATCH: How tariffs and a strong rand rattled Hulamin
31 July 2018 - 08:24
Aluminium products maker Hulamin reported a 3% increase in revenue for the six months to end-June but a 77% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) — down to 13c.
It also had to contend with a stronger rand during the reporting period and US steel and aluminium duties.
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob spoke to Business Day TV about the interim results.
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
