WATCH: How tariffs and a strong rand rattled Hulamin

31 July 2018 - 08:24 Business Day TV
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob. Picture:TEBOGO LETSIE
Aluminium products maker Hulamin reported a 3% increase in revenue for the six months to end-June but a 77% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) — down to 13c.

It also had to contend with a stronger rand during the reporting period and US steel and aluminium duties.

Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob spoke to Business Day TV about the interim results.

