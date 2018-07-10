Pepsi’s profit mainly from chips and cereals as people consume fewer fizzy drinks

New York — PepsiCo, grappling with a slumping softdrinks business, got another boost from its food operations.

The maker of Mountain Dew posted second-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates, helped by strong sales of Frito-Lay chips and Quaker cereals, according to a statement on Tuesday. Core earnings per share were $1.61, nine US cents above analysts’ consensus estimate.

Pepsi, like rival Coca-Cola, is looking beyond sugary softdrinks to drive growth as consumers become more health conscious. CEO Indra Nooyi has said fixing the struggling North American beverage unit is a top priority, but in the meantime the company is getting a boost from its food brands.

Pepsi’s North America beverage division has been under pressure as consumer tastes shift away from colas. Consumption of carbonated soft drinks fell to a 32-year low in the US in 2017, according to Beverage-Digest, a trade publication.

Consumers who have moved away from sugar-laden softdrinks haven’t made the same moves away from chips. Pepsi has introduced organic versions of some of its biggest snack brands, in addition to buying startup competitors such as baked fruit and vegetable snackmaker Bare Foods.

Revenue in the latest quarter was $16.1bn, slightly ahead of estimates.

