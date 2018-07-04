Nomura said to cut 50 jobs in London, including senior traders

London — Nomura is cutting at least 50 positions in London, including some of its most senior traders, people familiar with the Japanese bank’s plans said.

The bank, which largely exited European equity operations in 2016, has had persistent problems in its London office. Since October, it has shuttered a proprietary-trading desk after a series of trades went awry and reported a loss of about ¥14bn ($127m) tied to Steinhoff International. The firm’s global head of credit, Frederic Jallot, left in June less than a year after he joined.

The cuts affect staff including Omar Ghalloudi, who joined from Citigroup just last year, and Steven Marshall, who is head of CVA trading, according to the people, who requested anonymity. Nick Oxlade, Manolo Pedrini and Walid Haram, who help oversee different fixed-income trading businesses in London, might also be leaving, the people said.

Japan’s biggest brokerage has often struggled to make money overseas, leading to gyrations in strategy and stop-start expansions abroad. In June, Bloomberg reported that Nomura dismissed more than two dozen sales and trading staff from its global markets division in the US.

Nick Probert, a spokesperson for Nomura in London, declined to comment. Oxlade is head of European credit sales, while Pedrini runs rates for the region, according to their LinkedIn profiles. They did not respond to e-mailed requests for comment. Haram, head of emerging-market credit trading, declined to comment.

‘Drastic’ reforms

CEO Koji Nagai said at a shareholder meeting in June that the firm was "in the middle of progressing drastic structural reforms overseas". The European operation was the worst performer for Nomura last fiscal year, losing ¥14.7bn ($133m) before taxes.

Nomura might move more than 100 employees from London to Frankfurt in preparation for the UK’s exit from the EU, a person with knowledge with the matter said in March. The firm had 3,057 employees in Europe as of March, down from 3,424 two years earlier.

Bloomberg