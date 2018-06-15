JSE castigates seven companies for failing to file results within deadline
The JSE censured seven companies on Friday for failing to produce financial results within its prescribed three-month deadline.
The bourse gave the companies until June 29 to produce their results or face suspension of trading in their shares.
The list included African Dawn Capital (Afdawn) which has a February financial year-end and a market capitalisation of R4.6m at the 21c at which its share last traded. In December, Afdawn reached an R8.2m settlement with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to be paid over 14 months. The most recent Sens statements from Afdawn have been updated on proposed disposals of its operations.
Construction group Esor, which also has a February financial year end, advised shareholders on May 25 that its results were delayed until June 29. Esor said this was "due to delays in confirming various claims and provisions on certain material contracts and the related impact on revenue recognition".
The list also included Gaia Infrastructure Capital, which released its results for the year to end-February via Sens shortly after the JSE issued its warning.
In Gaia’s reviewed — not audited — results, the group declared a 42c dividend, a 25% increase from the prior year’s 33.6c. The company advised shareholders on June 1 that its results would be late. Reasons included the departure of its finance director in February and a change in auditors.
The fourth company on the list was fast-food franchiser Gold Brands. Its last Sens release was at the end of its February financial year end when it said Merchantec Capital had replaced River Group as its designated advisor.
Imbalie Beauty issued a statement on the deadline day for its February year end results, May 31, that it proposed converting itself into a cash shell to be used for a reverse listing by Wepex Geotechnical.
Visual International has not provided any reasons why it missed its deadline, but did inform shareholders on May 25 that its financial director Leon Rauch had resigned.
The seventh company on the list was concrete supplier WG Wearne. It issued a statement on May 31 saying Milost Global had "not fulfilled its obligations in terms of the funding agreement of the first drawdown notice".
WG Wearne said, "Shareholders are advised that the company’s financial results for the year ended February 28 2018 are expected to be released only after the group has resolved the capitalisation issues referred to above."
Please sign in or register to comment.