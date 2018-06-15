JSE castigates seven companies for failing to file results within deadline

The JSE censured seven companies on Friday for failing to produce financial results within its prescribed three-month deadline.

The bourse gave the companies until June 29 to produce their results or face suspension of trading in their shares.

The list included African Dawn Capital (Afdawn) which has a February financial year-end and a market capitalisation of R4.6m at the 21c at which its share last traded. In December, Afdawn reached an R8.2m settlement with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to be paid over 14 months. The most recent Sens statements from Afdawn have been updated on proposed disposals of its operations.