Companies

US firms close their doors to Chinese tech giants

11 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Security worries: ZTE is one of the Chinese electronic component manufacturers facing closed doors in the US. Picture: REUTERS
Security worries: ZTE is one of the Chinese electronic component manufacturers facing closed doors in the US. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Chinese telecoms companies such as ZTE and Huawei face severely tightened access to the US market despite the Trump administration’s deal to give ZTE a lifeline after it agreed to a fine.

Amid persistent worries that their phones, routers and other products will open a path for Beijing’s spying on the US, analysts say the US government will remain broadly closed to products of the two companies and that the US telecoms industry will remain under pressure to avoid their equipment.

Four Democratic and Republican senators, criticising the deal that will permit ZTE to resume purchasing US electronics components, have proposed legislation for an outright ban on the government buying products and services from ZTE and Huawei.

Donald Trump rejects G7 summit statement, insults Justin Trudeau

Trudeau’s office says his comments in public and in private with Trump were ‘nothing he hasn’t said before’
World
21 hours ago

"Huawei and ZTE pose a serious threat to America’s national security. These companies have direct links to the Chinese government and Communist Party," said Republican senator Marco Rubio. "Their products and services are used for espionage and intellectual property theft, and they have been putting the American people and economy at risk without consequence for far too long."

But experts say the move could hinder the growth of next-generation 5G wireless networks in the US. The two Chinese companies are poised to become global leaders in the 5G rollout beginning in 2018.

"The overall concern is that these companies are close to the Chinese government," said Paul Triolo, a China security specialist at the Eurasia Group.

With fifth-generation mobile technology, he said, the concern "becomes magnified" because the technology is heavily cloud-based, potentially leaving sensitive data accessible by the service provider.

US officials have repeatedly suggested that the two companies could design their equipment to allow Chinese intelligence to hack into American networks and siphon off personal data and communications from cellphones.

A 2012 congressional report said the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment in US critical infrastructure "could undermine core US national-security interests". Intelligence and security chiefs told a US senate panel they would not use equipment from either company.

"We are deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks," said FBI director Christopher Wray.

AFP

SCOTT MULHAUSER: Inside the trade war between the US and China

'Reaching a positive outcome for both Beijing and Washington will take work after years of rising tensions and emboldened leaders on both sides of ...
World
2 days ago

Germany calls for European unity against US as G-7 summit looms

Angry at punitive US sanctions against G-7 allies, including Canada, Japan and the EU, Germany looks to forge alliances elsewhere
World
2 days ago

Trump’s trade rupture gains momentum

The G7 summit in Canada is already being described as ‘six-plus-Trump’ due to his tariff strategy
News & Fox
3 days ago

‘I told you so’, Putin tells Europe on US trade threat

The Russian leader also targets oligarchs facing persecution in countries such as Britain, saying they had been warned about keeping their assets ...
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Judgment reserved in Markus Jooste case linked to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bail-out SAA spending heavily on executives and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Abland and Tiber’s R3bn project to lure residents ...
Companies / Property
5.
Power struggle at Eskom as unions threaten to ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.