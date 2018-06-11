US firms close their doors to Chinese tech giants

"Huawei and ZTE pose a serious threat to America’s national security. These companies have direct links to the Chinese government and Communist Party," said Republican senator Marco Rubio. "Their products and services are used for espionage and intellectual property theft, and they have been putting the American people and economy at risk without consequence for far too long."

But experts say the move could hinder the growth of next-generation 5G wireless networks in the US. The two Chinese companies are poised to become global leaders in the 5G rollout beginning in 2018.

"The overall concern is that these companies are close to the Chinese government," said Paul Triolo, a China security specialist at the Eurasia Group.

With fifth-generation mobile technology, he said, the concern "becomes magnified" because the technology is heavily cloud-based, potentially leaving sensitive data accessible by the service provider.

US officials have repeatedly suggested that the two companies could design their equipment to allow Chinese intelligence to hack into American networks and siphon off personal data and communications from cellphones.

A 2012 congressional report said the use of Huawei and ZTE equipment in US critical infrastructure "could undermine core US national-security interests". Intelligence and security chiefs told a US senate panel they would not use equipment from either company.

"We are deeply concerned about the risks of allowing any company or entity that is beholden to foreign governments that don’t share our values to gain positions of power inside our telecommunications networks," said FBI director Christopher Wray.

