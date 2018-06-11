Companies

TRADING STATEMENT

Bidvest still upbeat on future growth despite tough markets

11 June 2018 - 05:06 Mark Allix
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bidvest said in a trading statement that for the 10 months ended April 2018 its operating performance had been "satisfactory", despite difficult markets.

"As anticipated, the positive sentiment stemming from the political changes post the December 2017 ANC elective conference has not, as yet, translated to increased economic activity," the group said last week.

This was evident in the big drop in growth in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same quarter in 2017, while spending at state-owned enterprises had contracted further as the government investigated allegations of state capture.

Despite this, Bidvest said trading profit had continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than reported to December 2017. South African operations delivered a "solid" trading result, partially helped by acquisitions. The group also benefited from greater minerals commodity and agricultural volumes, and the "annuity-type nature of many of its operations".

But contract pricing was "very competitive" and this had squeezed margins.

Meanwhile, businesses exposed to SA’s construction sector contracted further on poor demand.

Consumer businesses also reported weak results. But investment activity had continued unabated, with the R1bn liquefied petroleum gas project in Richards Bay on track.

Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin said on Friday that business with the government was "very slow", but was only 5% of group exposure.

The motor business was better, but only at the lower end of the market. Meanwhile, Namibian fishing operations had seen quotas reduced.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

Bidvest shares tumble after guarded trading update

The services group says ‘trading profit continued to grow, but at a slower pace than reported to December 2017’
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest, his stock pick of the day
Markets
25 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest, a stalwart for volatile times

Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities tells Business Day TV why he likes Bidvest as his stock pick for the day
Markets
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Judgment reserved in Markus Jooste case linked to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bail-out SAA spending heavily on executives and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Abland and Tiber’s R3bn project to lure residents ...
Companies / Property
5.
Power struggle at Eskom as unions threaten to ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.