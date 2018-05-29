Companies

Alibaba Health raises eyebrows with share price spike, followed by $1.4bn deal

Alibaba Health Information Technology announced a deal with its parent 12 days after the stock turned into a world beater for no apparent reason

29 May 2018 - 09:53 Sofia Horta e Costa and Lulu Yilun Chen
Picture: REUTERS
Hong Kong — For the past few days, the question has been popping up on trading desks across Hong Kong: what’s up with Alibaba’s health unit?

Largely ignored by analysts and stuck in a tight trading range for more than a year, the stock on May 17 suddenly turned into one of the world’s best performers for no apparent reason.

It surged 56% in the span of six trading days, with turnover in one session almost doubling that of HSBC Holdings plc — a company about 20 times its size.

The burst of activity is now raising eyebrows after Alibaba Health Information Technology announced a $1.4bn deal on Tuesday to buy assets from its e-commerce parent.

The news boosted Ali Health’s stock by 3.8% to HK$7.03 in afternoon trading in Hong Kong, putting it on course for the highest close in almost two years.

"Based on the verticality of that line, it would seem you have really, really strong initial evidence that something abnormal was happening" to Ali Health’s shares before Tuesday’s announcement, said Christopher Balding, a professor at Peking University’s HSBC Business School.

Ali Health said in an e-mail that it would not comment on the reason for the price movement, citing company policy.

A spokeswoman for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing said the exchange did not comment on individual shares, while a spokesman for the city’s Securities and Futures Commission declined to comment.

The deal with Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding will inject a plethora of health-related businesses into Ali Health in return for new stock in the unit.

Alibaba Group will control a 56.2% economic interest and 67.5% of the voting interest in the health company after the transaction.

"This is a good deal for Alibaba Health," said Steven Leung, an executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong).

It also makes recent buyers of the shares look prescient.

This month’s gains have turned Ali Health, which operated at a loss last year, into easily the best-performing stock in the MSCI Asia Pacific index.

The shares repeatedly generated more turnover than most of Hong Kong’s biggest companies last week, with the bulk of the buying on busy days originating from the Chinese side of the China-Hong Kong exchange links.

The unusual activity has not been limited to just one Alibaba subsidiary. Alibaba Pictures Group, also listed in Hong Kong, surged 32% on May 24 as Chinese buyers piled in. The stock gained as much as 8.5% on Tuesday.

Authorities in Hong Kong and China have said they are increasing scrutiny of cross-border trading practices after the first of two equity links began in 2014.

A new investor identity system is set to start in late 2018, making it easier for regulators to see who is behind trades.

Bloomberg

