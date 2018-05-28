Loaded Naspers bets on Berlin-based company

"The growth since our foundation in 2016 is testament to a market ripe for disruption," said Sujay Tyle, CEO of FCG.

"This partnership provides us with the platform and global presence that we need to become the leading used car marketplace across high-growth markets," Tyle said.

OLX Group’s brands include AutoTrader and Property24 in SA and Autovit.ro in Romania.

Also last week, Naspers’s venture capital arm made another small bet on the US healthcare technology sector, leading a $50m investment into a firm called Honor.

Naspers has raised about R151bn so far in 2018 through the sale of shares in China’s Tencent and India’s Flipkart.

Philip Short, portfolio manager of the Old Mutual Top Companies Fund, said most of Naspers’s non-Tencent assets were yet to turn profitable.

"We believe the market is missing the significant value that can be added via its diverse portfolio of assets."

Naspers’s classifieds business had grown its dominance in more geographies and had started monetising the user base, Short said.

"OLX has just recently moved into a profitable position and we would like to see this continue," he said.

