Jurors to price iPhone in design features battle with Samsung

San José — Jurors will return to a Silicon Valley court on Monday to put a price on patented iPhone design features copied by Samsung in a case dating back seven years. Apple is seeking slightly more than $1bn in damages. Samsung wants to pay closer to $28m.

The jury has been asked to determine whether design features at issue in the case are worth all profit made from Samsung smartphones that copied them or whether those features are worth just a fraction because they are components.

"Samsung isn’t saying it isn’t required to pay profits," Samsung attorney John Quinn said during closing arguments on Friday. "It is just saying it isn’t required to pay profits on the whole phone."

The three design patents in the case apply to the shape of the iPhone’s black screen with rounded edges and a bezel, and the rows of colourful icons that are displayed.

Two utility patents also involved apply to "bounce-back" and "tap-to-zoom" functions.