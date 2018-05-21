APPLE VS SAMSUNG
Jurors to price iPhone in design features battle with Samsung
San José — Jurors will return to a Silicon Valley court on Monday to put a price on patented iPhone design features copied by Samsung in a case dating back seven years. Apple is seeking slightly more than $1bn in damages. Samsung wants to pay closer to $28m.
The jury has been asked to determine whether design features at issue in the case are worth all profit made from Samsung smartphones that copied them or whether those features are worth just a fraction because they are components.
"Samsung isn’t saying it isn’t required to pay profits," Samsung attorney John Quinn said during closing arguments on Friday. "It is just saying it isn’t required to pay profits on the whole phone."
The three design patents in the case apply to the shape of the iPhone’s black screen with rounded edges and a bezel, and the rows of colourful icons that are displayed.
Two utility patents also involved apply to "bounce-back" and "tap-to-zoom" functions.
"This is a case that is focused on design and the application of design to smartphones," Apple attorney Joseph Mueller said in closing arguments.
When one company copies a rival’s design, that "is not a level playing field, and that is just not right", he contended.
Apple argued in court that the iPhone was a "bet-the-company" project at Apple and design was as much the "article of manufacture" as the device itself. Apple attorney Bill Lee equated the notion to a car maker copying the look of a Volkswagen Beetle and marketing a competing model.
Determining whether the design features qualify as the "article of manufacture" will be key to whether jurors award the profit from all Samsung phones involved, according to legal standards presented in court.
The case dates back seven years. An original trial finding that Samsung violated Apple patents was followed by lengthy appellate duelling over whether design features such as rounded edges are worth all the money made from a phone.
AFP
