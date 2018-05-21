Budget operator Ryanair warns of earnings slump

Dublin — Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is not expecting strikes or disruptions over the budget airline’s discussions to recognise trade unions — but says he cannot rule them out and will face any action down.

Ryanair averted the threat of widespread Christmas strikes by unilaterally recognising unions in December for the first time in its 32-year history, but it has struggled to formalise relations in some countries.

"We’re not expecting them, but it’s important for investors that we don’t rule them out. If there are (strikes), we will take them as we have in Germany and Portugal. Being unionised means we will have occasional strikes," O’Leary said in a video presentation following quarterly results on Monday.

He expected to finalise pilot recognition agreements in Spain and Germany in the next few months, he said, and Ryanair was also on track to sign its first cabin crew recognition agreements in a month or two.

Ryanair said in its results statement that annual earnings are set to slump for the first time since 2014, after a pilot shortage forced it to accept unionisation and increase pay.

Net income rose 10% to €1.45bn in the year ended March 31, but will fall back to a range of €1.25bn-€1.35bn in the current 12 months. That would represent a decline of as much as 14%.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, is grappling with increased costs after a rostering foul up last year left it short of pilots and compelled it to give in to demands for union recognition and sweetened contracts.

The move, which has extended to cabin crew, will cost €100m this year, and comes as the carrier anticipates a parallel surge in fuel costs.

"We’re on the pessimistic side of cautious," chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said in a phone interview. "It’s going to be a competitive market. But life will be even harder for the weaker carriers."

Ryanair was forced to scrap more than 20,000 flights in September after botched crew rotas left it without sufficient staff to crew all of its planes. The crisis meant the carrier had to refund passengers and engage in talks over unions after suffering the first strike in its history.

Unit costs will climb 9% — or 6% excluding fuel — according to Ryanair, which also expects growth in passenger numbers to slow and occupancy levels to stay flat.

Last year’s earning figure was at the top end of the company’s forecast of €1.4bn-€1.45bn and slightly ahead of the average analyst estimate of €1.44bn.

