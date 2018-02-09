Companies

Ryanair looking to hire SA pilots on expansion in Europe

09 February 2018 - 12:04 Thembisile Dzonzi
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Johannesburg —Ryanair Holdings is starting a recruitment drive for pilots in SA as the budget airline looks for crew to helm its expanding fleet of jets.

The Irish carrier will host roadshows in Johannesburg and Cape Town later this month and is looking to hire captains for Boeing 737s, according to an advertisement on its website. Successful candidates will have to relocate to Europe and help staff a fleet that’s expected to increase to 580 planes from about 425 over the next six years.

SA’s Air Line Pilots’ Association is "well aware" of the hiring effort and will hold off on commenting until Ryanair discloses the terms and conditions of any job offers, William Rooken-Smith, president of the Johannesburg-based labour group, said by text message. "Despite recent labour issues, Ryanair is expanding to fill a gap left by failed airlines in Europe, so they would need to recruit in any event."

The search for pilots in far-flung countries such as SA comes as Dublin-based Ryanair battles with unions in Europe over pay and conditions. While the carrier has reached a deal in the UK, CEO Michael O’Leary warned this week that he’s prepared to cope with pilot walkouts rather than compromise the company’s low-cost model.

State-owned and unprofitable South African Airways (SAA) is cutting routes as new CEO Vuyani Jarana looks to reduce costs. While the majority of its fleet is made up of Airbus SE models, it also includes some Boeing 737s.

A spokesperson for SAA didn’t respond to phone calls looking for comment.

Bloomberg

Ryanair warns of Brexit threat as its profit soars

Ireland’s troubled airline announces a €750m share buyback in the wake of its brawl with pilots and booking fiasco
Companies
3 days ago

Niki Lauda makes winning bid for the airline he founded, Niki

His bid scuppers a previously agreed sale to the airline to British Airways’ owner IAG
Companies
17 days ago

Ryanair complains to EU over Warsaw airport

The Irish low-cost airline is a market leader in Poland with a share of about 30%
Companies
18 days ago

Germany charges British recruitment agency over Ryanair discrepancies

Five agency employees allegedly withheld millions in social security contributions for 277 pilots flying Germany routes for Ryanair
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Mini black oil firms’ stand up to Sinopec
Companies / Energy
4.
Nampak under fire over CEO’s payout
Companies / Industrials
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa brings hope for mining, says ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

New EasyJet CEO sets far-reaching agenda, including a hybrid-power plane
Companies

Ryanair’s O’Leary warns unions ahead of first-ever talks
Companies

Irish pilots at Ryanair suspend planned strike
Companies

German pilots put pressure on Ryanair with strike talk
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.