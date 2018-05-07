How delays in government projects led to the closure of two Raubex subsidiaries

Delays in government infrastructure projects have prompted Raubex to close two of its civil engineering subsidiaries.

Raubex said orders from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) halved to R962m from R1.81bn, "due to a lack of tenders being released to the market throughout the second half of the year".

"The group made the decision to discontinue the operations of L&R Civils, a company acquired in July 2012 in anticipation of the much-needed roll-out of water infrastructure projects in the country. L&R Civils reported revenue of R36.4m and a net loss after tax of R29.3m, which includes the closure costs of this business," Raubex said in its results for the year to end-February released on Monday morning.

It also closed Strata Civils, which contributed revenue of R37.2m and a net loss of R17.5m.

Construction orders from provincial government fell by 54% and from municipalities by 11%.

"The decrease in the volume of work for Sanral as well as for provincial and municipal clients has been offset by an increase in [orders] from private clients, mainly in the affordable housing and commercial building sector, as well as work on road infrastructure managed by concessionaires," the company said in its results statement.

Raubex also suffered from delays in the government’s renewable energy independent power producer procurement (REIPPP) programme.

"Recent developments, including the minister of energy signing the power purchase agreements on April 4 for 27 REIPPP projects will enable R56bn of new investment in the South African economy over the next two to three years," Raubex said.

"The group has secured work to the value of R678m on two wind farm projects, which are subject to financial close. These projects have not been included in the order book."

Raubex’s revenue fell 5.1% to R8.54bn.

Its net profit in the previous year was dragged down by a "voluntary rebuilding programme" payment of R119.9m Raubex was required to pay as a settlement in the government’s collusion probe into the construction industry.

Along with other construction groups, Raubex reported a rebound in profit in the 2018 financial year to R453m from R410m. But if the settlement payment was excluded from the previous year’s results, Raubex’s net profit declined 14%.

Raubex declared a final dividend of 33c, taking the total for its 2018 financial year to 78c, down 13% from the prior year's 90c.

The group’s secured order book increased to R8.2bn from R8bn, with 31% coming from contracts outside SA.

"It is imperative that South African state-owned companies,

including Sanral, as well as provincial and municipal governments, start investing in the country's deteriorating infrastructure. This will not only alleviate the current pressure in the construction sector, which has experienced a number of business failures resulting in severe job losses during the year, but will also better position the country for future economic growth," the results statement said.