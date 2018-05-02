Companies

Stellar Capital sells Cadiz to Warwick, lifting assets under management to R30bn

The sale of Cadiz Asset Management to Warwick is ‘a very positive and important step for the future of Cadiz’, says Stellar CEO Peter van Zyl

02 May 2018 - 14:00 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

JSE-listed Stellar Capital Partners has sold its asset management subsidiary Cadiz to Cape Town wealth manager Warwick for an undisclosed amount.

Stellar valued Cadiz at R82m as at December 31 in its interim results statement released in March. Cadiz had R7.3bn assets under management.

Warwick said in a media release on Wednesday that the acquisition raised its assets under management to more than R30bn.

"Cadiz enjoys a 20-year track-record of successful asset management with a suite of funds, including SA’s top-performing money market fund over the past 10 years," Warwick CEO Ian Kilbride said.

"We have recently reviewed our future strategic direction and focus within the greater Stellar Group and have been looking for the right strategic partner for Cadiz and the sale of Cadiz Asset Management to Warwick represents a very positive and important step for the future of Cadiz," Stellar CEO Peter van Zyl said.

Absa PMI beat analysts’ expectations and rose above 50 in April

The purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.9 having dropped to 46.9 in March, indicating a slightly expanding manufacturing sector
Economy
4 hours ago

PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early form of dementia

Mouton says he is making his medical diagnosis public as he believes in open and honest communication
Companies
2 hours ago

XOLISA PHILLIP: Beware the auditor-general’s new teeth

There’s agreement in Parliament that the auditor-general should be empowered to refer cases for investigation when wrongdoing is uncovered
Opinion
10 hours ago

Glencore fights with billionaire in London court over DRC judgment

Dan Gertler — who has been sanction by the US — is claiming $2.28bn in damages and unpaid royalties from Glencore
Companies
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investors may get Old Mutual break-up bonanza
Companies / Financial Services
2.
PSG founder Jannie Mouton says he has an early ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sibanye unwavering on Lonmin deal
Companies / Mining
4.
Lewis Stores wins club fees case
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Momentum launches online roll-out of new personal ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.