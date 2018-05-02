Stellar Capital sells Cadiz to Warwick, lifting assets under management to R30bn

JSE-listed Stellar Capital Partners has sold its asset management subsidiary Cadiz to Cape Town wealth manager Warwick for an undisclosed amount.

Stellar valued Cadiz at R82m as at December 31 in its interim results statement released in March. Cadiz had R7.3bn assets under management.

Warwick said in a media release on Wednesday that the acquisition raised its assets under management to more than R30bn.

"Cadiz enjoys a 20-year track-record of successful asset management with a suite of funds, including SA’s top-performing money market fund over the past 10 years," Warwick CEO Ian Kilbride said.

"We have recently reviewed our future strategic direction and focus within the greater Stellar Group and have been looking for the right strategic partner for Cadiz and the sale of Cadiz Asset Management to Warwick represents a very positive and important step for the future of Cadiz," Stellar CEO Peter van Zyl said.