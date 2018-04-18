Companies

POLICY RESISTANCE

EOH declines on shareholders’concerns

Analysts point to reports about bribery links that spooked investors

18 April 2018 - 05:54 Nick Hedley
Zunaid Mayet. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Zunaid Mayet. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EOH has fallen 17.6% since last Thursday, when shareholder votes at its annual general meeting indicated major discontent.

Analysts said the selloff was compounded by a report from Africa News 24-7, which is controlled by businessman Kenny Kunene and former Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale, which claimed that EOH staff were implicated in a bribery case. Business Report later ran the same story, but both publications removed their articles as they were deemed false.

At the meeting, 15.4% of shareholders present voted against CEO Zunaid Mayet’s appointment as a director. At least a quarter of shareholders voted against six other appointments. Two audit committee members received similar opposition, while EOH’s remuneration policy was approved by just 55.8% of shareholders and many investors said EOH should not issue more shares.

Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at EOH-shareholder Mergence Investment Managers, said he voted against the remuneration policy as it did not incentivise management to boost investor returns. He also voted against allowing EOH to issue new shares as "you cannot issue shares at these prices, you’re just locking in dilution".

Takaendesa said he was "disappointed" that EOH had not engaged shareholders about the replacement of Grathel Motau as chairwoman and member of the audit committee. Motau resigned before the meeting.

"So effectively the audit committee went from four members to three and there was no communication as to what’s next," he said.

Two of the remaining audit committee members did not have an accounting background, so it would have been "preferable" to appoint a skilled replacement for Motau.

EOH said it was not able to respond on Tuesday.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Sagarmatha woes promise to be long-running soapie

Media company's lofty ambitions left market aghast but that won't stop it trying again
Business
3 days ago

EOH: the jury’s still out

The IT company is not doing enough to share its strategy with the market at a time when it is under greater scrutiny
News & Fox
13 days ago

The state is cleaning up its act on payments, says EOH chief

Early evidence suggests the state is paying service providers faster, says EOH CEO Zunaid Mayet
Companies
15 days ago

EOH’s bold approach

Analysts still rate the company a buy, despite the bad news that has been coming from it, writes Marcia Klein
Investing
20 days ago

Partner gives EOH a R3bn boost

The collapse of the group’s share price has made paying for acquisitions with equity a less viable strategy, according to analysts
Companies
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Load shedding looms again as Eskom scrambles for ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro adds Cooper to its school bag
Companies
5.
Moelis junior bankers learn that even 16-hour ...
Companies

Related Articles

Sagarmatha woes promise to be long-running soapie
Business

EOH: the jury’s still out
News & Fox

The state is cleaning up its act on payments, says EOH chief
Companies

EOH’s bold approach
Investing / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.