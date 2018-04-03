The state is cleaning up its act on payments, says EOH chief

There is early evidence that the revamped government is making good on its promise to pay companies more timeously for their services, says EOH CEO Zunaid Mayet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in February, soon after being elected head of state, that the failure of some state departments to pay suppliers within 30 days had to be addressed urgently.

"The culture of late payment has gone on for far too long and has caused too much damage, particularly to emerging black businesses," Ramaphosa said.

EOH said last week that up to the end of January "payment practices from the public sector over the past year were poor".

However, in February and March, state departments paid EOH R500m for services previously rendered.

"Of course, we’re still doing business [with government departments] so the net effect was a R200m reduction in public sector debtors from where it was at the end of January," Mayet said.

In March, former Ascendis Health CEO Karsten Wellner said that the state owed Ascendis R140m for medical devices alone. The bulk of that (R100m) was at least 90 days overdue. However, Wellner said the group had never had to write off government debts.

Mayet said it had been particularly difficult for government departments to pay on time in 2017 with the fiscus being under pressure and amid widespread political and economic uncertainty. "It’s turning around, it’s going to take some time though.

"I think there’s a whole lot more rigour, and given the changes of the recent few months, there’s a new energy in many of our customers, in both the private and public sector."

Meanwhile, Mayet intimated that EOH was working with the drought-stricken City of Cape Town to reduce water wastage.

EOH’s water unit provides demand planning, hydraulic modelling, water treatment and water demand-management services, as well as technologies to restrict wastage.

"Some of the statistics are really scary and it varies from province to province. I’d say, conservatively, about 30%-40% of the water that flows through our pipes goes to waste through pressure problems, leakages and so on. We’ve been working with one of the large metros — I’m not going to name them as it would be inappropriate — to alleviate the crisis as a result of the drought."

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za