JSE ponders strengthening regulatory requirements amid Steinhoff debacle

28 March 2018 - 14:36 Linda Ensor
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King. Picture: ARNOLD PRONTO

The JSE is looking into whether it needs to strengthen regulatory requirements of listed companies in light of the Steinhoff debacle, its CEO Nicky Newton-King said on Wednesday.

She told members of four parliamentary committees during a hearing on Steinhoff that the moment was appropriate to examine whether refinements were needed, particularly with regard to corporate governance.

This could range from a requirement for companies to consider — without prescription — strengthening the diversity of their boards of directors, to the role of boards in oversight. In this regard, the JSE could, perhaps, give guidance on the types of questions that boards should ask of management to ensure robust oversight.

Also under the spotlight could be the role of pension fund trustees and big shareholders, and whether the JSE should be a lot more prescriptive about shareholders having the right to appoint board members rather than being dependent on a slate of board members, as proposed by the board itself.

"These are the kind of refinements we are considering internally and talking to stakeholders about," Newton-King said.

She said there was a long road ahead in sorting out the accounting irregularities at Steinhoff and in the review of potential market conduct abuses, which was part of a detailed investigation being undertaken by the Financial Services Board (FSB).

The JSE suspended the listing of Steinhoff Investment Holdings preference shares and of its bond note on March 1 due to the company’s failure to publish its financial results. Steinhoff subsequently redeemed the bond.

Companies watchdog worried Steinhoff and other multinationals escape parts of SA law

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission says all provisions of the act were applicable to Steinhoff International Holdings, which ...
National
1 hour ago

Parliament to summons Markus Jooste over Steinhoff saga

The group’s former finance chief, Ben le Grange, has 10 days to agree to attend an August hearing
National
1 hour ago

PwC assembles 60-strong team for Steinhoff probe, involving 14 work streams

Technical accounting, legal and IT specialists are involved, as well as seven full-time partners, according to the head of PwC’s forensics arm
Companies
3 hours ago

Much irony behind the Steinhoff directors’ fees

Everything about the resolution being put to shareholders at next month’s annual general meeting should cause concern
Companies
9 hours ago

