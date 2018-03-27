Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of ‘quick fixes’

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank has begun searching for a new CE, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as investors grow frustrated with the slow turnaround of the loss-making German lender.

Paul Achleitner, chairman of the board, has initiated a search to replace John Cryan, the British CEO who has been in office less than three years, the people said on condition of anonymity. A senior executive at Deutsche separately cautioned that there was little Germany’s largest bank could do to quickly improve sentiment.

"We cannot cut costs short term without sacrificing revenue going forward," the banker said on condition of anonymity. "What we are working on is changing long-term processes. That’s a real way to cut costs, but this takes time."

The CEO search, which is in the early stages, and the call for patience come after a flurry of negative headlines for the bank after it reported a third consecutive annual loss.

The bank said its loss in 2017 was larger than initially reported, and it has warned about conditions in the first quarter.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that Deutsche Bank was seeking to replace Cryan after a boardroom row over the bank’s future and alarm at its performance.

The paper said the bank had approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, but he was believed to have turned down the bank.

The paper also named Jean Pierre Mustier, CE of UniCredit, and Bill Winters, CE of Standard Chartered, among other possible replacements.

The banks declined to comment or were not immediately available to comment.