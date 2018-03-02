Weinstein Company finally has a deal with Maria Contreras-Sweet

New York — A former official in the Barack Obama administration says she has reached a deal to buy assets from Harvey Weinstein’s former company to launch a new firm, after the Hollywood mogul’s downfall for alleged sexual misconduct.

Maria Contreras-Sweet said on Thursday that the deal had been reached with the New York state attorney-general’s office, which last month sued The Weinstein Company fearing that its imminent sale could leave his alleged victims without adequate redress.

It was the latest dramatic twist in a long-running saga over the future of the New York-headquartered film studio, which has floundered on the brink of bankruptcy since Weinstein was hit by bombshell allegations, torpedoing his career last October.

Contreras-Sweet’s statement came just days after the production house announced it would file for bankruptcy, accusing the investor group led by the former head of the Small Business Administration under Obama of coming up short on making a deal.

"Our team is pleased to announce that we have taken an important step and have reached an agreement to purchase assets from The Weinstein Company in order to launch a new company," Contreras-Sweet said.