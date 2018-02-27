US cable giant Comcast offers $31bn for Sky

London — US cable giant Comcast has offered to buy Sky for $31bn in an unsolicited approach, taking on Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and Bob Iger’s Walt Disney in the battle for Europe’s biggest pay-TV group.

The world’s biggest entertainment company, which owns NBC and Universal Pictures, said it proposed to offer £12.50 per share, significantly higher than the £10.75 Fox had agreed to pay for the British company.

The offer pits Comcast’s Brian Roberts against Murdoch, who helped to launch Sky and pioneer pay-TV in Britain.

Iger is also a longtime rival after Comcast tried and failed to buy Disney for $54bn in 2004.

Disney had agreed to buy Sky from Fox at a later date with other assets in a separate deal worth $52bn.

Media owners globally have been forced to rethink their strategies and look for growth after the success of online groups Netflix and Amazon.com prompted customers to start ditching subscriptions.

Comcast bid $60bn in 2017 to clinch a deal with Murdoch’s Fox before losing out to Disney.

Shares in Sky soared 21% to £13.34, indicating that investors expect a bidding war for a company that provides sports programming, films and broadband to 23-million homes across Britain, Ireland, Germany, Italy and Austria.

"Sky and Comcast are a perfect fit: we are both leaders in creating and distributing content," Comcast CE Roberts, 58, said. "We think Sky is an outstanding company."

Murdoch’s Fox agreed to buy the 61% of Sky it did not already own in December 2016 but the takeover has been repeatedly held up by regulatory concerns that the media tycoon holds too much influence in Britain.

The shares had been trading above the asking price since Sky agreed in February to pay less than expected for Premier League soccer rights, boosting future earnings and prompting investors to demand a higher offer. Formed in 1990, Sky has built its business by offering leading content and technology.

It snapped up Murdoch’s pay-TV groups across Europe in 2014 to offer a distribution platform across the continent that is now proving attractive to the big US content owners.

"Fox will have to sharpen their pencils now," said Neil Campling, at Mirabaud Securities. "There is no way we can see that Fox will walk away given how advanced the regulatory clearance process is.

"This bid marks a floor not an end to this particular saga. Let the battle commence."

Comcast said it had not yet engaged with Sky over the proposal and a spokesman for Sky declined to comment.

Sky’s chairman is Murdoch’s son James, who is CE of 21st Century Fox, so Comcast will have to gain the support of the independent shareholders for its better offer if it does not make a hostile bid.

Murdoch’s Fox had been slowly edging towards a deal for Sky in recent weeks.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal would not be in the public interest as it would give Murdoch too much influence.

Reuters