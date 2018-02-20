Companies

WATCH: Meridian takes the shine off Curro’s report

20 February 2018 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD

Private school group Curro released its full-year results on Monday, reporting a 10% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) and a 22% rise in revenue, driven largely by a 14% increase in learners.

Subsidiary Meridian, however, weighed on the results and the headline loss contributed by the division doubled to 7.6c per share from 3.2c per share. Meridian is the company’s affordable brand and enrolments there have come under pressure, declining 1% over the period. But the private school group as a whole has grown its total leaner numbers by 14%.

Curro CEO Andries Greyling spoke to Business Day TV and shared his thoughts on whether the current tough economic conditions were starting to catch up with the company.

