Snapchat seizes younger users as Facebook flounders

Facebook is losing its swagger with young users, who are increasingly migrating to rival platforms including Snap’s Snapchat, according to a new study.

Facebook will lose two-million users under the age of 25 in the US in 2018 while Snapchat will add 1.9-million, EMarketer said on Monday, citing its own report. Facebook usage among children younger than 12 years will drop more than 9%, with declines of about 6% each among 12-17 year olds and 18-24 year olds.

In the UK, 71% of social network users between 12 and 17 years old will be using Facebook regularly this year, a downgrade of eight points from last year’s forecast, EMarketer said. Snapchat will get log-ins from 43% of UK social networkers in 2018, more than double the number three years ago.

Facebook has tried to stem an exodus to Snapchat with measures such as a new version of its Messenger app for children. While the overall number of Facebook users will reach 169.5-million in the US and 32.6-million in the UK in 2018 — far more than Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter can claim — the drop among younger users means Facebook’s "teen issue" is more than just a theory, said Bill Fisher, an analyst at EMarketer.

"There are now some early signs that younger social networkers are being swayed by Snapchat," Fisher said. "The challenge and opportunity for Snap is how to appeal beyond that core youth demographic."

Technology companies are also facing increasing pressure to address their effects on the mental health of children. In an open letter to Apple dated January 6, activist investor Jana Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System urged Apple to create ways for parents to restrict children’s access to their cellphones. They also want the company to study the effects of heavy usage on mental health.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook’s vice-president for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, said she actively limited the time her own children were allowed to use their phones.

"I take phones off my kids at night and we charge them in the hall at home," she said in an interview on Friday. "I actually think it’s good for kids to have a break from it."

Bloomberg