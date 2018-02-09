Cash-rich OneLogix welcomes growth

Niche logistics group OneLogix defied a flailing economy by boosting growth in the six months ended November 2017.

Revenue jumped 14% in the period to R1.15bn, with trading profit rising 11% to R101.5m. The result was helped by the sale and leaseback of properties in KwaZulu-Natal, the sale of a 49% shareholding in a subsidiary, as well as the sale of fleet.

CEO Ian Lourens said on Thursday the group had amassed cash of about R140m, while debt reduction had exceeded R130m. This had cut financing costs, leaving net debt of R220m in the period.

"We got a massive injection of cash," he said, acknowledging that this had boosted the income statement during otherwise difficult trading conditions.

Core headline earnings per share were also up 11% and operating profit jumped 36% to R112.3m. The group operates across Southern Africa.

"This affirms the strength of our growth strategy and the resilient business models of our businesses. Over the years this approach has purposefully been positioned towards diversification," Lourens said.

Cash generated from operations before working capital changes, net finance costs, taxation and dividends was up 8% to R168m. Net cash resources came in at R214m.

Margins fell slightly to 8.9% from 9.1%, mostly on rising staffing costs to drive the next phase of growth in the group.

OneLogix is now a level two broad-based empowerment entity. Lourens said this was a "significant strategic advantage".

The company had also bought a facility to increase vehicle storage capacity and add value to customer services.

"Optimal cash utilisation is at the forefront of cash management," Lourens said.

"Having substantially boosted cash further positions us to react to potential acquisitions which could arise in the market place."

