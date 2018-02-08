Fears about Tesla’s cash situation allayed by the always charismatic Musk

This approach paid dividends for a closely watched figure indicating how much money Tesla is using up: negative free cash flow. This was just $277m in the fourth quarter — the lowest in more than a year — after two straight quarters of more than $1bn.

Easing concerns

"All the cash concerns will be alleviated once they get these cars on the road," said Tasha Keeney, an analyst at ARK Investment Management, which holds Tesla stock.

Tesla shares swung between gains and losses in early New York trading as bulls and bears continue to battle for the narrative. Shares were down 1.4% to $340.21 at 9.43am in New York. after earlier rising as much as 1%. The stock is up about 11% this year up until Wednesday’s close, after surging 46% in 2017.

Tesla is still far from being in the clear with regards to cash. The company finished the fourth quarter with about $3.4bn, and it’s planning slightly more than $3.4bn in capital expenditures this year after spending that much in 2017.

Model Y

Some of the expenditures planned for this year are linked to what’s coming next to Tesla’s line-up. In addition to the Semi going into production in 2019 and the Roadster coming in 2020, Tesla plans to add a crossover called the Model Y.

Tesla will announce where it’ll build it in three to six months, with capital spending toward the vehicle starting later this year. "I don’t want to jump the gun on those but I think we’ve got a good plan," Musk said. "It’s really taking a lot of lessons learned from Model 3 and [asking] how we design something to be easy to manufacture instead of hell to manufacture."

Sales shake-up

Tesla expects to deliver about 100,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, in line with last year’s 101,312. The department tasked with pulling that off will now be reporting directly to the CEO after Lyft hired away Jon McNeill, who had been president of global sales and service at Tesla and an influential figure at the company.

"2018 will be a transformative year for Tesla," Musk wrote in a letter to shareholders. "This is the year when we believe we can achieve true cost parity" with internal combustion engine vehicle production, "something that many believe is not yet possible".

With assistance from John Lippert

Bloomberg