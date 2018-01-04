Nissan focuses on pre-emptive driving with ‘brain-to-vehicle’ technology

The earlier response should be imperceptible to drivers, he said.

"We imagine a future where manual driving is still a value of society," said Gheorghe, who earned a doctorate in applied neural technology. "Driving pleasure is something as humans we should not lose."

Car makers are working on ways to keep driving relevant as newcomers such as Alphabet’s Waymo and Apple try to upend the industry with fully autonomous technologies.

IHS Markit expects 21-million autonomous vehicles to be sold annually by 2035 — equivalent to about a quarter of all current vehicle sales.

Wired skullcap

Many manufacturers, including Toyota and BMW, say they will not give full control to computers and plan to continue building cars with distinct driving characteristics.

Yokohama-based Nissan, maker of the Leaf electric vehicle, plans to introduce fully autonomous cars in 2022.

Besides predicting drivers’ movements, the skullcap also could detect their preferences and discomfort when the vehicle is in autonomous mode, prompting systems to adjust accordingly.

Yet drivers of autonomous vehicles still will be able to flip a switch and take manual control of the car. That is where Nissan’s brain-to-vehicle system comes into play.

"You are feeling either that you are a better driver or the car is more sporty and more responsive," said Gheorghe, who uses the system himself for 15 minutes a day while commuting to work.

The technology, which Nissan says is exclusive, will be included in fully autonomous cars and should be ready in five to 10 years, the company said.

The prototype resembles a cap that would be worn while gaming or undergoing medical testing, with wires coming out of the top.