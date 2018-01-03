Investors sue Deutsche Bank for underpayment of shares in Postbank

The shareholders say they should therefore have been paid the value of their stock as it stood in September 2008 — about €64 per share — when Deutsche controlled just 30% of Postbank, rather than the €25 they received in the full take-over two years later.

Some 31 German and international investors are involved in the suit with claims totaling about €740m. According to court documents seen by WirtschaftsWoche, the plaintiffs accuse Deutsche Bank of striking "numerous contracts and agreements, some of them secret" with Postbank’s former owner Deutsche Post in 2008.

They allegedly included giving up risky financial market activities in favour of retail banking, details of a capital increase at Postbank, personnel changes in the executive and supervisory boards, and the decision not to pay out a dividend in 2008.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Post put its Postbank shares at Deutsche Bank’s disposal for trading and agreed to use its voting rights to back the financial titan’s plans for the subsidiary. Such agreements helped both sides weather the years after the financial crisis, the plaintiffs argue, saving Deutsche Post from losing money on its investment and offering more flexibility to Deutsche Bank as it battled to right itself.