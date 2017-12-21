Singapore Airlines increases number of flights to Cape Town

Singapore Airlines is upping its flights to Cape Town from four a week to one a day.

Cape Town will be served with daily flights to and from Singapore via Johannesburg from March 26‚ the airline said.

"The additional flights will complement Singapore Airlines’ current daily service to Johannesburg and operate as SQ478 (Singapore-Johannesburg-Cape Town) and SQ479 (Cape Town-Johannesburg-Singapore)‚" it said.

The flights to SA will be on Airbus A350-900 aircraft‚ which seat 253 passengers in three classes.