Ericsson in talks to merge Spanish fibre arm in bid to expand margins

Madrid/London — Telecom equipment maker Ericsson is in talks to merge its Spanish fibre services arm, Abentel, with a local firm.

People familiar with the plans of new CEO Borje Ekholm say he is scouting for more merger deals to cut costs and rebuild profit. Ekholm is under pressure by activist investor Cevian to accelerate cost cutting after Ericsson’s three consecutive quarters in the red, which have pushed its share price down 15% since January.

The Swedish company is concentrating on reducing its exposure to maintenance and roll-out services, which require relatively highly paid staff.

Abentel, which provides fibre-related services, was bought by Ericsson just 15 months ago. Spanish technology engineering services provider Dominion said it was in preliminary merger talks.

Network roll-out and maintenance services are labour-intensive, low-margin businesses that have traditionally been outsourced to companies such as Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei. Ericsson is reviewing whether to sell or try to improve profit at these businesses, catching up with Nokia, which made a similar move a few years ago.

"Ericsson needs to raise its margins and the idea is to merge Abentel and other network maintenance units with regional players to deconsolidate the workforce and costs stemming from these businesses," said a source familiar with the plans.

Ericsson has yet to convince analysts that it can hit its target to double 2016 margins beyond 2018. The company declined to comment on Wednesday.

Ericsson said during its second-quarter earnings that it had identified 42 services contracts with 2016 sales of 7-billion Swedish krona ($861m) that it would either exit, renegotiate or transform. It did not name the contracts.

The company said it had already recast nine of these contracts resulting in an annualised profit improvement of about 140-million Swedish krona.

Managed services contributed about 13% of Ericsson’s total revenue in 2016.

Ekholm has quietly ended the company’s diversification push to serve non-telecom clients as he intends to refocus the business on core mobile network infrastructure.

The company faces mounting competition as well as weak emerging markets and falling spending by telecoms operators, with demand for next-generation 5G technology still years away.

Reuters