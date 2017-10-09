Ryanair’s chief operating officer quits in wake of flight-cancellation crisis

O’Leary, who said previously that "villainising" him or someone else down the company food chain wasn’t a priority, praised Hickey for his "enormous contribution" to Ryanair, which has turned itself into Europe’s largest discount carrier with its rock-bottom fares and fast aircraft turnarounds.

The exit of the executive and the CEO’s direct appeal to flight crew appears not to have headed off employee moves toward seeking collective bargaining. The Irish Independent reported that some pilots are seeking to create an unofficial union in the form of a pan-European employee representative committee — the name Ryanair uses for its own in-house negotiating councils.

The newspaper cited a letter circulated over the weekend which it said laid out an action plan for establishing a central structured body, estimating that the move has the backing of pilots from at least 15 Ryanair bases. That communication also appeared on the Pilots Unite website, which claims to represent the carrier’s pilots, though no names for its backers were given.

Ryanair has previously said it "will not respond or accede to" anonymous demands made via unsigned communications, cautioning that prior e-mails have been drafted by pilots and unions at rivals who are pursuing "an industrial relations agenda at the expense" of Ryanair.

A separate note published on the Pilots Unite site Monday said flight crew would not consider pay offers for staff at 60 of Ryanair’s bases before the carrier appoints a third party to handle disciplinary action and provides paid leave for people engaged in representative activities.

O’Leary has made a name for himself with his hard-charging approach that long prioritised cheap tickets and low costs. In recent years, he’s worked to redefine the public perception of his airline by improving in-flight service and the check-in experience to widen the appeal to business travelers as competition for low-cost travel intensifies.

The cancellations, first announced last month, have affected flights for about 700,000 customers and reduced the company’s growth plans by 6-million passengers this year and next. In order to focus all management attention to the response, Ryanair also scrapped plans to bid for insolvent carrier Alitalia, which would have given it access to long-distance routes, among O’Leary’s long-term expansion aspirations.

Ryanair’s renowned efficiency, built on cheap seats and punctuality, helped turn the company into Europe’s largest airline by market value, but left it little room for manoeuver when circumstances changed. The cancellation crisis erupted after mismanagement of Ryanair’s pilots’ annual leave requirements that had left it without enough cockpit crew to operate its full schedules. Hundreds of pilots have also left the carrier in the past year, drawn by higher pay and better career prospects at other airlines.

Hickey will conclude "a number of large projects" before leaving, such as arranging an engine maintenance contract and new hangars in Madrid and Seville, Spain, O’Leary said. The operating chief, who assumed the post in 2014, has been at the airline since 1988, joining as an engineer and rising to run the department.

Shares of Ryanair were little changed at €16.51 at 12.59pm in Dublin.

