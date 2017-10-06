Sasol-backed battery maker looks for funds for new technologies

London — A UK battery maker backed by the biggest producer of fuel from coal is raising new funds to develop novel technology for airplanes, drones and spaceships.

Oxis Energy’s lithium-sulphur batteries eliminate some of the safety hazards that have kept the batteries out of commercial use, said CEO Huw Hampson-Jones. The UK-based company is seeking new investors to join SA’s Sasol and other high-net-worth individuals who already have stakes.

While most of today’s batteries store energy inside packs stuffed with lithium, they can react badly to shocks. Oxis says it manufactures units that can withstand bullets and nails, and overcome the problems that made earlier lithium-sulphur batteries unsafe for widespread use. The ruggedness of the technology could become an important safety advantage for industries with razor-thin margins of error, such as aviation and space exploration. And its ability to store energy exceeds the capabilities of current lithium-ion batteries, the company said.

"We’re currently looking at three to four times" the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, Hampson-Jones said. "It’s proven."

The biggest difference between ordinary batteries and the Oxis device is the kind of lithium in it. Normal packs have the element in salt form; Oxis batteries use a lithium metal.

Lithium metal in energy storage isn’t new. It was actually the original material scientists were trying to make batteries with in the 1980s. Those units were unstable and judged to be too dangerous, according to Linda Nazar, a professor of chemistry at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

"Lithium-metal has a safety feature," Nazar said. "It reacts with the electrolyte and can cause short-circuiting in the cell. It can catch fire, or the cell could just die."

Oxis has figured out how to remove this risk, according to Hampson-Jones. The company has spent $70m in developing this technology and is working on using them in electric transportation, such as cars, buses, trucks and the metro system of a "major European city". He said Nasa is testing it for possible use in high-altitude missions. Nasa officials didn’t comment.

"Lithium-sulphur batteries are larger and lighter than lithium-ion ones, so they could be better suited to applications where the weight rather than space is the priority," said James Frith, energy storage analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance. "Passenger cars will still probably be the domain of lithium-ion because of the space constraint."

Oxis reported revenues of £1.7m ($2m) last year, up 89% from the year before. It has yet to break even, said Hampson-Jones, who plans to raise another £15m by November. The new capital would help Oxis commercialise its batteries, with production beginning by 2022, according to the CEO.

Critics of the technology, such as Karl Kreder, director of energy at Consensus Systems and a former battery engineer at the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, are sceptical that lithium-sulphur batteries have a future.

"Lithium-sulphur is a technology that, if you look at one or two metrics, promises to be revolutionary," Kreder said. "But if you look at it on the seven metrics you need to make a viable system, it’s terrible on the other five."

Even if all goes well, Oxis still has some competition. Sion Power in Arizona is also working on a similar technology for vehicles, stationary energy storage and drones. Another group in Dalian, China is also researching the technology.

