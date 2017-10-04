German minerals firm K+S to keep its Morton Salt brand in strategic review

K+S, the world’s largest salt producer and the fifth-largest seller of potash, is grappling with a slow recovery in potash prices and output restrictions at its German mines. It said in May it was looking at ways to get its share price to better reflect the value of the salt business "The separation of the American salt activities has been predicted by financial markets previously," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christian Faitz said in a research note last month, adding there were synergies between potash and salt that the group was keen to preserve.

He added at the time that the salt business, mainly comprising the US Morton Salt business and Chilean open-pit mines for road de-icing, would be worth about ¤3.6bn ($4.2bn) including debt, compared with a current market value plus debt of ¤7bn for the entire group.

Revenues, operating profit and profit margins over sales at the salt unit have lagged behind the potash division for many years, but last year it overtook potash in all three.

Shares in the company, which fended off a ¤41-per-share takeover approach from Potash Corporation in 2015, are trading at about ¤23 and have stayed below ¤25 this year.

Lohr’s predecessor said at the time of the bid that it did not fully take into account the value of the salt business or a new Canadian potash mine, which it started ramping up this year.

Reuters