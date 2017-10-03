Hurricane Harvey gives Toyota and GM a boost

Southfield — Toyota Motor and General Motors (GM) posted the biggest sales gains as the largest car makers in the US beat analyst estimates, helped by consumers in Texas starting to replace vehicles damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Deliveries climbed 15% for Toyota and 12% for GM in September. Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also exceeded projections, and GM forecast the industry selling rate would be the best this year.

After Hurricane Harvey hurt sales in August, vehicle demand was expected to pick up, starting last month, as drivers returned to the market to replace lost or damaged vehicles. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News, on average, had predicted the industry’s annualised selling rate, adjusted for seasonal trends, to be 17.4-million vehicles in September, down from 17.7-million a year earlier, but at the fastest pace since February.

"With September likely already seeing some benefit from replacement sales, we expect this boost to continue for the rest of the year, given Houston is the fourth largest car market in the US," Emmanuel Rosner of Guggenheim Partners wrote in a note to clients. "We expect to see particular strength in truck sales due to the typical Houston-area sales mix and the need for infrastructure re-building."

GM said in an e-mailed statement that the industry sales rate may have been 18.1-million for September.

Researcher IHS Markit estimates consumers will purchase about 500,000 new vehicles to replace what Harvey destroyed. Further replacement-buying from Hurricanes Irma and Maria will begin to show up later this fall, with demand from all three storms lasting for about 18 months. "When you have hundreds of thousands of people affected by an event of this magnitude," said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell, "not everyone will hit the market at once."

Fiat Chrysler, which had been projected to post the biggest decline for the month among major car makers, said sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV surged 20%. Ford increased deliveries to rental car companies and other fleet customers by 25% in September.

Toyota and GM were expected to post some of the largest gains, according to Bloomberg’s survey of analysts.

Bloomberg