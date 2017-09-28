Naspers increases its bet on online food deliveries with €660m Delivery Hero deal

Naspers has raised its holding in Frankfurt-listed Delivery Hero to 23.6% by buying an additional 13% of the online food delivery company for €660m.

The JSE-listed media group is buying the additional shares for €29.50 each, a 13.5% discount to Wednesday’s €34.10 closing price, it said on Thursday.

The additional 13% Naspers is acquiring will make it Delivery Hero’s largest shareholder. Naspers is acquiring the shares from Rocket Internet, which will retain a 13% stake in Delivery Hero after the deal

Delivery Hero was founded in February 2008 and listed in June with an initial public offering price of €25.50 per share. It had a market capitalisation of €5.85bn at Wednesday’s closing price.

"The increased stake in Delivery Hero adds to the group’s investments in iFood in Latam and Swiggy in India," Thursday’s statement said.

"Delivery Hero offers online food delivery services across more than 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

"It also operates its own last-mile food delivery primarily in more than 50 high-density urban areas around the world."

According to Naspers, the "online food delivery sector is still underpenetrated and growing rapidly across the world".