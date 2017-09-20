Alibaba-backed Best jumps 15% in its market debut

Bengaluru — Shares of Best, a Chinese logistics firm backed by Alibaba, rose 15% in its market debut on Wednesday, a day after the company slashed its expected price range to stoke investor demand.

Shares rose as much as 17.4% to a high of $11.71 in early trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of about $4.30bn. The company sold 45-million American depositary shares (ADS) for $10 a piece, the lower end of its $10 to $11 indicative range.

The offering was the biggest by a Chinese firm in the US since rival express delivery firm ZTO Express raised $1.4bn in October. ZTO’s stock has traded below its IPO price since debuting and is down 22% from the listing price.

The company had initially expected a price range of $13 to $15 per ADS and an IPO consisting of 53.56-million new shares and 8.54-million existing shares.

Best, founded by former Google executive Johnny Chou, faces stiff competition from Chinese logistics firms such as SF Holding, YTO Express and STO Express, all of which recently went public in China, the world’s biggest logistics market.

Best was banking on China’s booming logistics market to justify its valuation, but concerns over competition, along with rising fuel and labour costs prompted some investors to baulk at Best’s initial pricing.

Best reported a net loss of 623.8-million yuan ($94.9m) for the six months ended June 30. Total revenue rose 133.5% to 8.10-billion yuan, driven by its freight and express delivery business.

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, holds a 23.4% stake in Best.

