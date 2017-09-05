Recruitment firm Adcorp replaces ousted CEO with MMI executive
JSE-listed recruitment group Adcorp has named former MMI executive Innocent Dutiro to succeed Richard Pike as its new CEO.
Dutiro headed the African and Asian division of the insurance group formed in 2010 from the merger of Momentum and Metropolitan.
Pike and former chief operating officer Nelis Swart agreed to stand down from their roles with immediate effect at the beginning of August, following a board reshuffle.
Mark Jurgens, the former CEO and founder of Paracon, which Adcorp acquired in 2011, has been acting CEO and will become chief operating officer when Dutiro takes the helm on October 1.
Adcorp also announced on Tuesday the sale of its 34% stake in Indian business consulting and technology services company Nihilent Technologies to Dimension Data for $25.5m.
The sale will be effected via Mauritius-based Hatch Investments: Didata will subscribe for Hatch shares, and then Hatch will buy back the Hatch shares held by Adcorp subsidiary Adcorp Workforce Management Solutions, the unit that housed the Nihilent investment.
Adcorp said it had invested about R141m in Nihilent so far. Its share of profit from the investment in the year to end-February 2017 was R23.4m.
