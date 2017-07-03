Richemont sells its first luxury brand in 10 years

Companies

A pedestrian walks past a Cartier store, operated by Richemont, as it stands illuminated at night in Shanghai, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Geneva — Richemont has sold Shanghai Tang, a Hong Kong-based fashion maker that was one of the first Chinese luxury labels to seek a global presence, to Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli.

The Swiss company is ending a 19-year ownership of Shanghai Tang, which makes men’s and women’s clothing combining western and Chinese design influences. It is Richemont’s first sale of a luxury brand since it disposed of Italian penmaker Montegrappa in 2007.

"The disposal of Shanghai Tang is a logical step," Rene Weber, an analyst at Vontobel, said in a note. "The brand was material in terms of neither sales nor profit."

Shanghai Tang, known for form-fitting qipao dresses worn in Wong Kar-Wai’s 2000 film, In the Mood for Love, was begun by Sir David Tang as a bespoke tailor shop in 1994, and now has about 48 stores.

While the brand benefited from turn-of-the-millennium buzz about China expanding its global cultural influence to match its prowess in manufacturing, it never caught on in a big way in Europe or the US, and consumers in the faster-growing Chinese market have preferred Western luxury brands.

Richemont acquired a controlling stake in the brand in 1998, a year after sovereignty over Hong Kong was transferred from the UK to China, and bought the rest in 2008.

The Geneva-based luxury company is revamping its portfolio, having merged its Net-a-Porter online unit with Yoox in 2015. It now owns 18 brands, including Cartier, Montblanc and IWC.

The company announced the sale in a statement on Monday, in which it did not disclose a price.

Some of Shanghai Tang’s print dresses sell for more than $2,000, and the brand also offers jewellery and home furnishings.

Bastagli runs Lineapiu, a maker of high-end knitwear for the fashion industry.

